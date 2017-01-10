Jallikattu ban: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush back bull taming sport! Here's what they said

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India in May 2014 banned the practice of Jallikattu citing animal welfare issues. Jallikattu is an event celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Pongal where the bull is controlled. It is the part of Maatu Pongal day celebrations. Bulls are bred specifically by people of the village for the event. A temple bull is like the head of all cattle in a village; special rituals will be performed for this temple bull during important days.

Also, post this event, tamed weak bulls are used for domestic activities and agriculture, meanwhile the untamable strong bulls are used for breeding the cows. However, following many protests by PETA and other animal activists citing cruelty towards the animal, the SC put a ban on the traditional Tamil Nadu sport.

Recently, veteran actor Kamal Haasan while speaking at the India Today Conclave was quoted as saying, “If you want a ban on jallikattu, let's also ban biryani.” He added, “I'm a big fan of jallikattu. I'm probably one of few actors who've played jallikattu. Am a proud Tamilian, this is our culture.”

South superstar Dhanush and other fraternity members too took to Twitter and extended their support. Take a look at who tweeted what: