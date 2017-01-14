Jallikattu row: After Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth bats for bull taming sport

New Delhi: Days after south superstar Kamal Haasan openly batted for Jallikattu, Thalaiva Rajinikanth too has spoken in favour of the traditional bull taming sport.

IANS quoted Rajinikanth as saying, "Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture", he said on the sidelines of Vikatan Film Awards.

Lately, Kamal Haasan while speaking at the India Today Conclave was quoted as saying, “If you want a ban on jallikattu, let's also ban biryani.” He added, “I'm a big fan of jallikattu. I'm probably one of few actors who've played jallikattu. Am a proud Tamilian, this is our culture.”

Besides, other south biggies such as Dhanush and Gautami too have lent their support to back Jallikattu.

The Supreme Court of India in May 2014 banned the practice of Jallikattu citing animal welfare issues. Jallikattu is an event celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Pongal where the bull is controlled.

It is the part of Maatu Pongal day celebrations. Bulls are bred specifically by people of the village for the event. A temple bull is like the head of all cattle in a village; special rituals will be performed for this temple bull during important days.

Also, post this event, tamed weak bulls are used for domestic activities and agriculture, meanwhile the untamable strong bulls are used for breeding the cows. However, following many protests by PETA and other animal activists citing cruelty towards the animal, the SC put a ban on the traditional Tamil Nadu sport.

At the awards night, Rajinikanth was awarded best actor for his performance as an ageing don in last year's Tamil blockbuster "Kabali".

Currently busy shooting for Tamil science-fiction action "2.o", the 65-year-old will next team up with "Kabali" director again.

(With IANS inputs)