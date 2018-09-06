हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham's Marathi film 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe' to release in US

The film is based on a successful similarly titled Marathi play that starred late actress Reema Lagoo.  

John Abraham&#039;s Marathi film &#039;Savita Damodar Paranjpe&#039; to release in US

Mumbai: Actor-producer John Abraham's maiden Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjpe will be releasing in US on Friday.

John on Wednesday tweeted: "After a stupendous success in India, my film 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe' will release in USA on September 7."

The film is based on a successful similarly titled Marathi play that starred late actress Reema Lagoo.

The film, directed by 'Fugay' famed Swapna Waghmare Joshi, features actors Subodh Bhave and Raqesh Bapat in the lead roles.

On the Bollywood front, John will next be seen in Batla House, which will be the second collaboration of Nikhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq.

In the film, John is likely to play the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case.

It will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal.

Tags:
John AbrahamSavita Damodar ParanjpeMarathi filmsSwapna WaghmareSubodh BhaveRaqesh Bapat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close