Jr NTR's Telugu film Aravindha Sametha emerges first choice of moviegoers in Australia

New Delhi: Jr NTR's Telugu flick 'Aravindha Sametha', which received a good word of mouth from critics, has turned out to be a blockbuster in the USA. The film, which was recently released across theatres in America, has set the Australian Box Office on fire.

The faction film has crossed USD 1.5 million before the end of its opening weekend at the ticket windows and that is definitely a commendable feat. It is now marching towards USD 2 million and is expected to cross it in the next few days.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film writing, "#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha emerges the first choice of moviegoers [Indian films] in Australia this weekend... Puts up a SOLID TOTAL in its opening weekend... Thu A$ 128,740. Fri A$ 69,666. Sat A$ 59,388. Sun A$ 28,733 / 32 locations. Total: A$ 286,527 [₹ 1.50 cr] @comScore

#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha emerges the first choice of moviegoers [Indian films] in Australia this weekend... Puts up a SOLID TOTAL in its opening weekend...

Thu A$ 128,740

Fri A$ 69,666

Sat A$ 59,388

Sun A$ 28,733 / 32 locations

Total: A$ 286,527 [₹ 1.50 cr]@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2018

Post the humongous success of 'Baahubali 2', Telugu movies have become quite popular among the audience in the USA. In fact, in recent times, they have scored much better than many Bollywood films.

'Aravinda Sametha' is directed Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S Radha Krishna on Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Jagapathi Babu and Supriya Pathak in key roles. Apparently, Zee Telugu has bagged the satellite rights of the film by paying the whopping amount of Rs 23.50 crore, which is the highest for any Jr NTR film.