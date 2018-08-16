हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jyothika shares ten commandments for women in 'Kaatrini Mozhi' first look

'Kaatrini Mozhi' is the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sullu'.

Jyothika shares ten commandments for women in 'Kaatrini Mozhi' first look
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Tamil film 'Kaatrini Mozhi' unveiled its first look on the occasion of Independence Day. Actress Jyothika is seen sharing ten commandments for women in the first look poster of the film! Now, before you get us wrong and argue that women can do as they please, have a look at the commandments, that are mentioned in the poster:

  • Thou shall wear what you want.
  • Thou shall eat first if you want.
  • Thou shall not turn other cheek if your husband hits you.
  • Thou shall do what you love.
  • Thou shall be fat if you want.
  • Thou shall earn, give and spend as you want.
  • Thou shall not say yes when you mean no.
  • Thou shall speak freely.
  • Thou shall know that all men and women are equal.

Check out the poster here:

'Kaatrini Mozhi' is the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sullu'. The film hit the screens on November 17, 2017. Vidya plays an adorable housewife named Sulochana in the Suresh Triveni directorial. The film was well-received by the audience as well as critics and also starred Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles

