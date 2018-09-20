हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jyotika

Jyotika aka Vijayalakshmi will win your heart in Kaatrin Mozhi teaser - Watch

The film directed by Radhamohan is a Tamil adaptation of Vidya Balan's super-hit film 'Tumhari Sulu'.

Jyotika aka Vijayalakshmi will win your heart in Kaatrin Mozhi teaser - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser of Jyotika starrer 'Kaatrin Mozhi' is out and it is entertaining. The film directed by Radhamohan is a Tamil adaptation of Vidya Balan's super-hit film 'Tumhari Sulu'.

The film penned by Suresh Triveni also stars Vidaarth, Lakshmi Manchu, Kumaravel, M.S. Bhaskar, Manobala, Mohan Raman, Uma Padmanabhan, SindhuShekaran, SeemaTaneja and Master Tejas in supporting role.

Check out the entertaining teaser here:

For the unversed, 'Tumhari Sulu' also starring Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in supporting roles revolved around a housewife named Sulochana Dubey from a middle-class background. She dreams of becoming a working woman and destiny has some special plans for her. She lands a job with an FM station, becomes a Radio Jockey and starts hosting a late- night relationship advice programme.

Kaatrin Mozhi too seems to have the same narrative and it will be interesting to see how Jyotika pulls off the role.

The film jointly produced by G. Dhananjayan, S. Vikram Kumar, Lalitha Dhananjayan of BOFTA Mediaworks India is slated to release on October 18.

