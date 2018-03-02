Kaala Hindi teaser out: Thalaiva Rajinikanth makes Holi even more colourful! Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming venture 'Kaala' has been much talked about. 'Kaala' also known as 'Kaala Karikaalan', is a gangster genre film written and directed by Pa Ranjith. It has been produced by Wunderbar Films. It is a Tamil venture dubbed in other languages.

Rajinikanth plays the lead in this flick while the supporting cast includes veterans like Nana Patekar, Mammootty etc. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, Eswari Rao to name a few.

Thalaiva's son-in-law and famous actor Dhanush is producing the film. He took to Twitter and shared the teaser link in various languages. And what better time than Holi to unveil the first official teaser of Rajinikanth starrer. It looks like a perfect Holi present for his fans across the globe.

Watch the Kaala Hindi teaser:

Rajinikanth was seen in director Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali' in 2016 which was a huge hit at the Box Office. According to the filmmaker, the title of the film is based is a reference to Lord Yama, the god of death.

The teaser shows Rajini's supreme style which will keep you hooked to the screens. Also, Nana Patekar's part looks interesting. We are now waiting for the official trailer to release soon.

'Kaala' is releasing on April 27, 2018.