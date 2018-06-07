हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kaala movie review

Kaala movie review: Here's what the critics think about Rajinikanth starrer

'Kaala' is directed by PA Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. 

Kaala movie review: Here&#039;s what the critics think about Rajinikanth starrer
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's much talked about venture 'Kaala' has finally hit the screens today and is high on the buzzword. After facing resistance over its release in Karnataka, the film has seen the light of the day and we thought you might wanna know more about this gangster flick. 

'Kaala' is directed by PA Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. The Tamil drama stars Thalaiva in the titular role of Karikaalan aka Kaala. It has an impressive ensemble star cast with the likes of Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and Eashwari Rao to name a few.

Here's what the critics have to say about 'Kaala': 

'Kaala' begins with an animated story-telling device similar to Bãhubali, wherein the importance of land and the suppression of the downtrodden by the power-hungry is shown. The film quickly shifts to the present day, in live-action multi-colour (with black being the prominent hue). We are shown evil politicians and land mafia hatching plans to destroy the slums of Dharavi to make it Digital Dharavi and Pure Mumbai (an obvious reference to some of the actual government schemes).       Times Of India

Thalaiva Rajini’s mass elevation within a stylish manner especially in Flyover fight, Interval block and Police Station scenes. Pro-Poor Theme with Rajini political aspiration dialogues
Honestly sticking to the core theme.        Telugu 360

The slick climax is also worth a watch, but the film does not boast of a slew of bombastic dialogues that are Rajinikanth’s signature. If you are in the mood to watch a hyper-stylised tale about the trials, the triumphs and the indefatigable grit of Mumbai slum-dwellers living in Dharavi, then give this film a shot.        Gulfnews.com

So, are you planning to watch 'Kaala' this weekend?

 

Tags:
kaala movie reviewkaala reviewkaala critics reviewRajinikanthDhanushNana Patekar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close