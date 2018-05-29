Kaala new trailer: When Rajinikanth-Nana Patekar together, what else do you want? Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to entice the viewers with his upcoming gangster flick 'Kaala'. The makers have released a new trailer and it shows the powerplay between Thalaiva and veteran actor Nana Patekar. The film is directed by PA Ranjith.

It is a Tamil venture dubbed in other languages. In Hindi, the film is titled as 'Kaala Karikaalan'. Thalaiva's son-in-law and famous actor Dhanush is producing the film. He took to Twitter and shared the new trailers in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu respectively.

Watch it here:

Rajinikanth plays the lead in this flick while the supporting cast includes veterans like Nana Patekar, Mammootty etc. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, Eswari Rao to name a few.

In the trailer, Rajini's supreme style will keep you hooked while Nana Patekar's intense act is gripping. The film has been high on the buzzword as it got delayed and was earlier set to hit the screens in April.

Rajinikanth was seen in director Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali' in 2016 which was a huge hit at the Box Office. According to the filmmaker, the title of the film is a reference to Lord Yama, the god of death.

'Kaala' is now releasing on June 7, 2018.