Vishwaroopam 2

Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam 2' to hit the screens on August 10—Deets inside

The original had created quite a flutter ahead of its release and now all eyes are set on 'Vishwapooram 2'. 

New Delhi: Veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's upcoming venture 'Vishwapooram 2' will be hitting the screens on August 10, 2018. The trailer of the much talked about project will be out today and fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster carrying the release date. He wrote: “Kamal Haasan announces the release date of #Vishwaroopam2: 10 Aug 2018... Trailer today [11 June 2018] at 5 pm... Directed Kamal Haasan, it has been shot in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu... Poster announcing the release date:.”

The film has been directed by Kamal Haasan and is a sequel to the original 2013 release 'Vishwapooram'. It happens to be a spy thriller and will be available in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Besides Kamal Haasan in the lead, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen reprising their roles in the second part. The film is produced by Venu Ravichandran in Tamil while in Hindi (Vishwaroop), it is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The original had created quite a flutter ahead of its release and now all eyes are set on 'Vishwapooram 2'. So, are you excited to watch this Kamal Haasan directorial?

 

