Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' to release in Tamil, Telugu – See posters

New Delhi: The 'queen' of Bollywood, talented actress Kangana Ranaut is set to take the silver screens by storm in her most ambitious project till date 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The actress will be seen playing the titular role of the warrior princess and the trailer has already set the buzz about the movie on fire.

Now, the film which is hitting the screens on January 25, 2019, will also be releasing in two other languages—Tamil and Telugu respectively. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the posters: “#Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi will also be released in #Tamil and #Telugu on 25 Jan 2019... Posters:”

#Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi will also be released in #Tamil and #Telugu on 25 Jan 2019... Posters: pic.twitter.com/YwwQgSoAv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and presents the story of her valour and courage. Kangana's fight sequences and majestic play for expressions is noteworthy. Her transformation into the larger-than-life historic character is commendable.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlmudi and Kangana Ranaut. It has been produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.