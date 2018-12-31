Kannada actor CH Loknath dies at 91 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actor and stage artist CH Lokanath passed away after a brief illness on Sunday night in Bengaluru. His mortal remains have been kept in Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra where his fans will pay their last respects between 12 and 2.30 pm.

He is survived by four daughters and a son.

Affectionately called 'Uncle Lokanath' or 'Uppinakayi' within the Kannada film industry, Loknath made in acting debut in 'Samskara' which was directed by Girish Karnad in 1960. The film won a national award. He was in the Kannada film industry for nearly six decades and acted in over 650 movies and more than 1,000 plays.

His famous movies are 'Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu', 'Minchina Ota', 'Nagarahaavu', 'Nodi Swami Navidru Heege', 'Katha Sangama' and 'Kittu Puttu'. He had also acted in several episodes of popular television series 'Malgudi Days'.

He had the same look in all his films throughout the career.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare and former actor, Dr Jayamala took to Twitter to express his grief on the death of the veteran actor. She tweeetd, "The news of veteran actor Loknath's death has caused me immense pain. His contribution to Kannada cinema and theatre is immeasurable. My god rest his soul in peace."