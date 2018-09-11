हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma unveils the first look of Punjabi film 'Son of Manjeet Singh

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi.  


Pic courtesy: @KapilSharmaK9

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma, who has produced 'Son of Manjeet Singh', unveiled the first look poster of the Punjabi film.

Kapil wrote: "“Son of Manjeet Singh”  First Look #12thOct @SumeetSinghM @Saga_Hits @SCMPicture @GurpreetGhuggi @vikramgrover201 (sic)."

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

 The film stars Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

Helmed by Vikram Grover, the film produced by Kapil and Sumeet Singh is slated to release on October 12, 2018.

Troubled star comedian Kapil, who made headlines for all wrong reasons in 2017 and early this year, is contemplating returning to TV with a brand new show, but it may take a month or two.

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV. Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show. But things went awry after his fallout with colleague and friend Sunil Grover. He stepped into film production with Firangi, which saw him essaying the role of a hero. The film which released on December 1, 2017, proved to be a dud at the Box Office. After about 3 months, Kapil made a comeback of sorts with TV show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But the show failed to strike a chord with the audience. Now, latest reports suggest that he may bounce back with a bigger and a better show.

Tags:
Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma punjabi filmKapil Sharma showsKapil Sharma controversiesKapil Sharma TV showsSon of Manjeet Singh

