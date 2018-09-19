Kapil Sharma's 'Son of Manjeet Singh' second poster out!

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is ready to roll with his first Punjabi production 'Son Of Manjeet Singh'. A few days back, he had unveiled the first look poster of the movie and now the second poster has been released as well.

Check it out here:

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film stars Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

The film slated to release on October 12, 2018, is produced by Kapil and Sumeet Singh and helmed by Vikram Grover.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Kapil's big return to the TV.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!