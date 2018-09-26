हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's 'Son Of Manjeet Singh' trailer to be out today!

'Son Of Manjeet Singh' happens to be Kapil's maiden Punjabi production.

Kapil Sharma&#039;s &#039;Son Of Manjeet Singh&#039; trailer to be out today!

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma's upcoming production 'Son Of Manjeet Singh' trailer will be unveiled today at 4. The king of comedy took to social media and shared the news with his massive fan following.

He wrote: “Son of Manjeet Singh” trailer coming out today evening by 4 pm.. stay tuned thanks @ghuggigurpreet @sagamusicofficial @sumeetsinghm @sevencolorsofficial @grover_vikram.”

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film stars Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

The film slated to release on October 12, 2018, is produced by Kapil and Sumeet Singh and helmed by Vikram Grover.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Kapil's big return to the TV. 

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!

 

