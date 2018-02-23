Keep quiet and make noise at right time: Rajinikanth tells fans

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said today efforts were on to build a strong foundation for the political party he would launch, and asked his fans to keep quiet and "make noise at the right time."

"It is being said others are making (political) noise and they (his fans and supporters) are keeping quiet...Let the others make noise, let us make the noise at the right time," he said to a thunderous applause by his supporters.

While Rajinikanth did not take any names about who he was referring to, his comments were being seen as a veiled reference to his contemporary film star Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) in Madurai two days ago.

Addressing his fans and supporters from Tirunelveli district here, the superstar said if a political party in the state had the "guarantee of a votebank", it was due to the "foundation" it had created.

"We need (such) a strong foundation," he said, adding efforts were under way for creating it.

Even to run a family "the head should be" proper, Rajinikanth said, adding his focus now was on creating a foundation to support a strong structure -- the political party.

The actor, who enjoys cult status in Tamil Nadu, had on December 31 last year announced he will launch his political party, which will contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Haasan had met Rajinikanth and leaders of various parties ahead of launching his political outfit.

Rajinikanth had then said he prayed for "divine blessings" to be bestowed on his "friend" Haasan and wished him success in his political endeavours.

He also said he and Hassan had different styles in cinema, a possible indication that they may go separate ways in politics too.