हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Captain Raju

Kerala actor Captain Raju dead

The actor has starred in around 500 Malayalam films and has also been a part of numerous projects in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as well.

Kerala actor Captain Raju dead
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Kochi: Veteran Kerala actor, Captain Raju, died on Monday at his residence here, said family sources. He was 68.

While travelling from here to the US in June to attend his son's marriage, the actor suffered stroke and was shifted to a hospital in Muscat. After a week's treatment in Muscat, he was airlifted back to Kochi on July 2. 

Hailing from Pathanamthitta district, the actor had quit from the Indian Army where he was a Captain and started his acting career in 1981. 

He was often cast as a villain and has featured in character roles and in TV serials. He was last seen in the Malayalam film "Masterpiece".

The actor has starred in around 500 Malayalam films and has also been a part of numerous projects in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as well.

In addition to acting, he has also directed two films "Mr Pavanayi 99.99" and "Itha Oru Snehagatha".

Tags:
Captain RajuCaptain Raju deadKerala actor deadKerala actormasterpiece

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close