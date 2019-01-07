KGF collections: Yash's powerful act packs a solid run at the Box Office

New Delhi: South sensation Yash's latest flick 'K.G.F-Chapter 1' hit the screens on December 21, 2018, and has been keeping a steady pace at the Box Office. K.G.F stands for Kolar Gold Fields, at the backdrop of which this Kannada actioner is based. Viewers have given it a big thumbs up and the movie has been appreciated widely for its performance and content.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#KGF is maintaining the rhythm... Eyes ₹ 40 cr+ mark, an impressive total since it successfully faced two biggies in two consecutive weeks... [Week 3] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#KGF biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 21.45 cr

Week 2: ₹ 11.50 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 4.25 cr

Total: ₹ 37.20 cr

India biz.

The film is packed with high octane action sequences which will give you goosebumps. Also, the new angry young man from South, Yash's acting chops will leave you mighty impressed.

It has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. It is the first instalment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Yash's striking presence will definitely leave a lasting impact in your mind. The film clashed with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the movie.