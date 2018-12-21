KGF movie review: Here's what critics feel about the Yash starrer

New Delhi: Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF Chapter 1 has been one of the most talked about films from the South. The film hti the silver screens today—December 21—and faced a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'. K.G.F stands for Kolar Gold Fields, at the backdrop of which this Kannada actioner is based.

To help you decide whether to watch KGF in theatres or not, here is what the critics feel about the film:

"The screenplay is the most interesting part of the film. The non-linear pattern keeps the viewers engaged, with the growth of Rocky being shown in a steady fashion. While there are a fair share of scenes and dialogues that bring out the hoots and cheers from the masses, the makers have still maintained a clever storytelling pattern that assures one to also keep pace with the narrative. The film traverses from 1951 to 2018, while maintaining a sense of curiosity as each character is unveiled. "Timesofindia.com

"KGF is a gangster drama which revolves around the underworld and highlights how the ambitious Rocky desires to become the richest and most powerful man in Mumbai. On paper, there is nothing fresh or new about the story. The film has a story that been told numerous times in the past but KGF manages to make an impact because of some flawless writing and brilliant execution." Filmibeat.com

The film has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. It is the first instalment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2.