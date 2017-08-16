close
Latha Rajinikanth's school sealed by Chennai authorities over non-payment of rent

While most of the people are calling it a case of lack of funds, there are some who are trying to give a political twist to it as the reports of the 66-year-old actor's entry in politics have been surfacing online since quite a while now.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:09
Latha Rajinikanth&#039;s school sealed by Chennai authorities over non-payment of rent

New Delhi: A Chennai school, which was run by Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth, has reportedly been shut down by the authorities. It is being said that the Ashram Matriculation School was sealed over non-payment of rent.

According to ANI, the dues were not cleared to the building owners. While most of the people are calling it a case of lack of funds, there are some who are trying to give a political twist to it as the reports of the 66-year-old actor's entry in politics have been surfacing online since quite a while now.

More details are awaited!

