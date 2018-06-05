हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bucket List

Madhuri Dixit's 'Bucket List' earns over Rs 6 cr at Box Office

The movie also features talented actor Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role opposite Madhuri Dixit Nene.

New Delhi: Bollywood's classic performer Madhuri Dixit Nene ventured into Marathi cinema with her debut venture 'Bucket List'.The film is helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is a slice-of-life venture focussing on a middle-class family life. It received a warm response from the audiences who liked to watch their favourite on the big screens. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections of 'Bucket List'. Here's what he wrote: Marathi film #BucketList biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 5.72 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 1.23 cr 
Total: ₹ 6.95 cr
India biz.

The movie also features talented actor Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role opposite Madhuri Dixit Nene. Besides, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor also is seen in a special role. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the 'Bucket List'. 

It presents the fresh tale of how a woman named Madhura Sane after fulfilling her duties at home now wants to live her own life. The film shows how a woman who spent all her life living for her family now wants to pursue her own dreams. It released on May 25, 2018, and has managed to click with the audience. 

