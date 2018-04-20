Mahanati: Mooga Manasulu song featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh is dreamlike

Mumbai: The first single titled Mooga Manasulu from Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actress Savitri, featuring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role and Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan is out.

Sharing his excitement on being a part of the classic song, Dulquer took to YouTube to write: "The most classic song I've ever shot for! This promises to be evergreen! Mammoth sets and choreography and an incredible effort by everyone involved !! Presenting #MougaManasulu / #MounaMazhayile from #Mahanati #NadigaiyarThilakam! (sic)."

Check out the video of the lyrical version of the song here:

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Anurag Kulkarni, the song has been penned by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry and composed by Mickey J Meyer.

The teaser of Mahanati, a film directed by Nag Ashwin, was unveiled on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Here's what the makers wrote on their official YouTube channel - "The greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived. It is such a privilege to make a biopic of the one and only Mahanati Savitri, an iconic actress we were ever blessed with. #Mahanati is an ode to the great soul that etched a special place in all our hearts. (sic)."

The shoot of the film came to an end on March 22 and an emotional Keerthy took to Twitter to pay tribute to Savitri.

She wrote:

"An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres #MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl (sic)."

The multilingual film will also stars Naga Chaitanya (Akkineni Nageshwara Rao) and Vijay Devarakonda as Vijay Antony, Samantha Akkineni as Madhuravani.

Mahanati which has been made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is one of the most awaited films.

Savitri, who was born on January 4, 1936, made her acting debut in 1950 Telugu-Tamil drama titled Samsaram. Later, she went on to star in several classics such as Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallu, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. She was married to actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film is scheduled to release on May 9.

(With IANS inputs)