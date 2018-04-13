Mahanati: Motion poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni is out - Watch

Mumbai: The first motion poster of Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actress Savitri, has been unveiled. Featuring Vijay Deverakonda as Vijay Antony and Samantha Akkineni as Madhuravani, the poster establishes the charm of the 1980s era which forms one of the essential parts of the film's backdrop.

Here's how the makers describe the first motion poster of the film on YouTube -

"Vijay Antony and Madhuravani are all set to bring to you the greatest story ever told of the greatest actress that ever lived - #Mahanati! (sic)."

Check out the motion poster here:

The biopic will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the legendary actress.

The shoot of the film came to an end on March 22 and an emotional Keerthy took to Twitter to pay tribute to Savitri.

She wrote:

"An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres #MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl (sic)."

The multilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin will also star Dulquer Salmaan (as Gemini Ganesan), Anushka Shetty (as Bhanumati) and Naga Chaitanya (Akkineni Nageshwara Rao).

Mahanati which is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is one of the most awaited films.

Savitri, who was born on January 4, 1936, made her acting debut in 1950 Telugu-Tamil drama titled Samsaram. Later, she went on to star in several classics such as Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallu, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. She was married to actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film is scheduled to release on May 9.

(With IANS inputs)