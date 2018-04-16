Mahanati: Teaser of Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan starrer unveiled - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser of Mahanati, a biopic on the legendary actress Savitri was unveiled on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

The film which stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role has been directed by Nag Ashwin.

Watch the teaser below:

Here's what the makers wrote on their official YouTube channel - "The greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived. It is such a privilege to make a biopic of the one and only Mahanati Savitri, an iconic actress we were ever blessed with. #Mahanati is an ode to the great soul that etched a special place in all our hearts. (sic)."

The shoot of the film came to an end on March 22 and an emotional Keerthy took to Twitter to pay tribute to Savitri.

She wrote:

"An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres #MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl (sic)."

The multilingual film will also star Dulquer Salmaan (as Gemini Ganesan), Anushka Shetty (as Bhanumati) and Naga Chaitanya (Akkineni Nageshwara Rao).

Mahanati which has been made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is one of the most awaited films.

Savitri, who was born on January 4, 1936, made her acting debut in 1950 Telugu-Tamil drama titled Samsaram. Later, she went on to star in several classics such as Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallu, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. She was married to actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film is scheduled to release on May 9.

(With IANS inputs)