Mahanati: Vijay Deverakonda unveils his look in the film

Mumbai: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account to unveil his look in Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actress Savitri.

He posted a movie still with a message that read: "The charm of the 80's :)Tana Peru Vijay Anthony. Absolute honour to play a part in telling her story. #Mahanati (sic)."

The biopic will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the legendary actress.

The shoot of the film came to an end on March 22 and an emotional Keerthy took to Twitter to pay tribute to Savitri.

She wrote:

"An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres #MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl (sic)."

The multilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin will also star Dulquer Salmaan (as Gemini Ganesan), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (as Jamuna), Anushka Shetty (as Bhanumati) and Naga Chaitanya (Akkineni Nageshwara Rao).

Mahanati which is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages is one of the most awaited films.

Savitri, who was born on January 4, 1936, made her acting debut in 1950 Telugu-Tamil drama titled Samsaram. Later, she went on to star in several classics such as Devadasu, Missamma, Penin Perumai, Pasa Malar, Bhale Ramudu, Thodi Kodallu, Mayabazaar and Gundamma Katha. She was married to actor Gemini Ganesan.

The film is scheduled to release on May 9.

(With IANS inputs)