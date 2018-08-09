हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu celebrates birthday in Goa

Mahesh likes to be out of Hyderabad for his birthday, a day when fans and well-wishers drop in at his residence any time with their good wishes.  

Pic courtesy: Movie still. Mahesh Babu in 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

Mumbai: Telugu cinemas superstar Mahesh Babu left for Goa with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and two children Gautam and Sitara on Thursday morning after releasing the first look of his new film titled Maharshi.

When asked about the special activities planned in Goa for the special day, Mahesh said: "Nothing special as I will be shooting for 'Maharshi'. I will just be with family and some close friends."

"It is fans who make my birthday special. However, the volume of well-wishers gets overwhelming. So I like to be out of the country for most of my birthdays. However, of late I've been in Hyderabad for my birthdays as my son's school is open and we can't afford to let him miss classes for a birthday which in any case is like any other day."

What's the secret of his Peter Pan looks at 43?

He said: "Positive thinking, healthy eating, correct hours of sleep and a family to support you through all your dreams and nightmares."

One never sees Mahesh being anything but extremely proper in his public conduct. Doesn't he ever wish to let go?

"Of course I let go, when I am with my family. In public, one has to be very careful about one's conduct especially when one has an example to set. If you have been given some amount of fame, it means it comes to you with a purpose.

"One has to make sure one is doing the right things and making the right moves so that the people around are happy and comfortable. For a public figure setting the right example is not just a moral obligation, it is an ethical compulsion," said Mahesh.

At the stroke of midnight on Thursday as Mahesh's birthday was ushered in, the poster of his new film "Maharshi" was released. 

By Subhash K. Jha

