Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu unveils first look poster of 'Maharshi' on his birthday

The actor has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film 'Maharshi'.

Mahesh Babu unveils first look poster of &#039;Maharshi&#039; on his birthday
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu turns 43 today. The hashtag #HBDSuperstarMAHESH started trending on Twitter last night as the actor's fans began the celebrations. Fans thronged Twitter with wishes and continue doing so. Here's good news for all the Mahesh Babu fans as the actor has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film 'Maharshi'.

Mahesh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote, "Embarking on my new journey as RISHI. #MAHARSHI"

This is the 25th movie of the superstar and is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Popularly known as 'Prince', Mahesh Ghattamaneni is one of the finest actors of the Telugu cinema. He was born on 9th August 1975 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar and is blessed with a son named Gautham Krishna and a daughter named Sitara.

Mahesh has worked in a number of path-breaking films and has an ocean of fan following.

Some of his notable works include Raja Kumarudu in 1999, Nijam in 2003, Pokiri in 2006, Dookudu in 2011, Srimanthudu in 2015, Brahmotsavam in 2016, Spyder in 2017 and Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018.

He hails from a family of a film personality. He is the son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. He began his acting career as a child artist. He is now one of the most bankable stars of Telugu cinema and owns a production company named G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Here's wishing the handsome actor a very Happy Birthday!

Mahesh BabuMaharshiHBDSuperstarMaheshHappy Birthday Mahesh Babu

