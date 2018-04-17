Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu: Promo of Vachaadayyo Saami song out - Watch

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu on Tuesday unveiled the promo of a new song titled Vachaadayyo Saami from Bharat Ane Nenu.

He wrote: "Another favourite of mine :) (sic)."

In the song, Mahesh looks dapper in a traditional dhoti teamed up with a white shirt. He is seen shaking a leg with performers and carrying a plow on his shoulder.

Sung by Kailash Kher and Divya Kumar, Vachaadayyo Saami has been penned by Ramajogayya Shastry and composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks the reunion of Mahesh and Koratala Siva after 2015 Telugu blockbuster Srimanthudu.

An audio clip from the film which was unveiled on January 25 established the fact that Bharat takes oath as the chief minister of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Mahesh who looks dapper as always, plays Bharat Ram, the Chief Minister of the state and explains his vision for the country in the political drama.

Bharat Ane Nenu will launch Bollywood actress Kiara in the Telugu film industry. She plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Devraj and Yashpal Sharma.

The film has cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and S Thirunavukkarasu.

The film has been edited by Sreekar Prasad and the production designer for the film is Suresh Selvarajan.

The much awaited movie has been produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment banner.