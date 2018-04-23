Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu rakes in Rs 16.42 cr in the US

New Delhi: New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest flick 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has impressed audience and critics alike. The film has set the Austrailia Box office on fire on the first day of its release. The film has raked in Rs.16.42 crores in the US box office so far.

Noted Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections, he wrote, "Telugu film #BharatAneNenu has an EXTRAORDINARY opening weekend in the USA... Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays...

Thu previews + Fri $ 1,402,713

Sat $ 697,592

Sun $ 367,651 / 249 locations

Total: $ 2,467,956 [₹ 16.42 cr]

#BAN

@Rentrak."

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keeping in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.