हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu satellite rights sold for Rs 22 crores

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s political thriller 'Bharat Ane Nenu' became one of the highest grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018. Recently, the news of the film getting a whopping 22 crores for its satellite rights surfaced on the internet.

Mahesh Babu&#039;s Bharat Ane Nenu satellite rights sold for Rs 22 crores

New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s political thriller 'Bharat Ane Nenu' became one of the highest grossing movies and biggest hits of 201. Recently, the news of the film getting a whopping 22 crores for its satellite rights surfaced on the internet.

As per reports, this is the highest amount that is being offered to a Telugu film. The actor has been influential through his movie choices, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ being one of the highest openers. 

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keeping in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.

Tags:
Bharat Ane NenuMahesh BabuSatellite22 crores

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close