Major development in Prabhas's 'Saaho'—All you need to know

New Delhi: Prabhas has become the nation's heartthrob after the humongous success of 'Baahubali I and II' respectively. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus not only left the critics spell-bound but also received a thunderous response from the viewers across the globe.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. After this colossal venture, all eyes are now set on Prabhas's next venture titled 'Saaho'. The film is written and directed by Sujeeth. It stars the quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas and the fans can't be happier.

One of the major developments related to this much talked about venture is that T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has joined forces with Baahubali and will be co-producing the film. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the info. He wrote: “Bhushan Kumar joins hands with Prabhas and UV Creations for #Saaho... #Saaho will be presented by TSeries and Bhushan Kumar... Directed by Sujeeth... Will hit the screens next year.

#NewsBreak: Bhushan Kumar joins hands with Prabhas and UV Creations for #Saaho... #Saaho will be presented by TSeries and Bhushan Kumar... Directed by Sujeeth... Will hit the screens next year. pic.twitter.com/xVzkcrUowI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2018

'Saaho' is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi respectively. Besides, Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also stars Arun Vijay and Lal playing pivotal parts besides Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi to name a few.

So are you excited about watching Prabhas in 'Saaho'?