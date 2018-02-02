Malayalam actress molested on train, says 'nobody came to help'

Thrissur: A man was today arrested for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a Malayalam film actress while she was travelling in a train.

Railway police said actress Sanusha complained that a man who was travelling on the berth next to her had tried to harass her in the early hours.

She said she caught hold of the man's hand, switched on the light and screamed for help before alerting the travelling ticket examiner, who later informed the railway police about the incident.

Based on her complaint, the accused, 40-year-old Anto Bose, a native of Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was arrested by 1.30 am when the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Maveli express from Kannur reached Thrissur station, railway police said.

He was arrested under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and remanded to judicial custody till February 15, they said.

While talking to the media later, the actress complained that a majority of the co-passengers had ignored her plea for help.

"It was really sad to say that nobody came to my help," she said. Only scriptwriter Unni R and another person, who were travelling in the same coach, rushed to her rescue hearing her scream and offered support to alert the ticket examiner and police, Sanusha said.

The other passengers had pretended to be asleep, she alleged. Sanusha has acted in a few Malayalam and Tamil movies.