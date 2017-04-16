Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Chennai: Trailer of Basil Josephs upcoming Malayalam wrestling drama "Godha", which stars Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi, released on Sunday.

Going by the trailer, both Tovino and Wamiqa play wrestlers in the film.

"The lead artistes learnt wrestling from popular wrestler Minnal George from Kerala. Tovino and Wamiqa spent nearly two months in the training process. Their effort helped us in keeping the wrestling sequences authentic," director Basil Joseph had told IANS.

Veteran actor Renji Panicker plays a pivotal role. A glimpse of him in the trailer is proof of his beefed up avatar for the film.

The trailer also assures that the film is high on comedy. Produced by E4E Entertainment, the film has music by Shan Rahman.

WATCH trailer here: