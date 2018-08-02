हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malayalam ghazal singer

Malayalam Ghazal singer Umbayi dead

Popular Ghazal singer Umbayi passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Aluva at the age of 68. He was suffering from liver-related ailments.

Malayalam Ghazal singer Umbayi dead
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Popular Ghazal singer Umbayi passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Aluva at the age of 68. He was suffering from liver-related ailments.

Umbayi, who was also known as PA Ibrahim, was one of the most popular Ghazal singers in Kerala. He has over 20 Ghazal albums to his credit. His first album was unveiled in 1980.

Kerala CM Pinari Vijayan too expressed grief over the singer's demise.

"Umbayi has played a key role in popularizing the Ghazal among Malayalis. Umbayi who introduced his own style into the Ghazal singing will always be missed,” Vijayan wrote on his Facebook handle.

Born in Kerala's Ernakulam district, some of Umbayi's popular ghazals are Madhuramee Ganam, Mehboob, Oru Mukham Matram among others

Tags:
Malayalam ghazal singerghazal singer deadumbayimalayalam singer deadPA Ibrahim

