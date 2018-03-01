हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malayalam magazine cover showing model breastfeeding child goes viral, invites reactions

The magazine that shows breastfeeding a woman on its cover page, has sparked outrage on the social media. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 14:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Malayalam magazine 'Grihalakshmi' decided to have a breastfeeding woman on its March 1 issue cover.

The caption on the cover page of the magazine read out loudly, "Mothers tell Kerala, 'please don't stare, we need to breastfeed'." 

Since the subject is still not talked about openly in the country and even in Kerala, the step taken by the publication is being considered to be a bold one. 

It is seen as a clear message by the magazine for initiating a conversation about women's right to breastfeed in public. 

While many social media users hailed the magazine for the idea, there were some who did not seem to be pleased with the idea and found the photo inappropriate. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

