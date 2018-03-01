Malayalam magazine cover showing model breastfeeding child goes viral, invites reactions

New Delhi: Malayalam magazine 'Grihalakshmi' decided to have a breastfeeding woman on its March 1 issue cover.

The caption on the cover page of the magazine read out loudly, "Mothers tell Kerala, 'please don't stare, we need to breastfeed'."

Since the subject is still not talked about openly in the country and even in Kerala, the step taken by the publication is being considered to be a bold one.

Thats one heck of gutts from Gilu Joseph !!! Applause pic.twitter.com/zr9l8Q6nGF — sundram (@kasaltsundram55) February 28, 2018

It is seen as a clear message by the magazine for initiating a conversation about women's right to breastfeed in public.

While many social media users hailed the magazine for the idea, there were some who did not seem to be pleased with the idea and found the photo inappropriate.

Here are some of the reactions:

The critique here, however, is that beneath this 'boldness' and 'progressiveness' is misogyny; the deployment of a typically good-looking, gold chain-wearing, sindoor-sporting, upper caste woman, to sell more. What do you think? — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018

I'd say, let's appreciate this first step of boldness and keep those critics apart.. — Prasanna (@ak_prasanna) March 1, 2018

Be it the upper class attire or a virgin women posing.. Let's apprise the purest form of motherhood this picture has.. — Prasanna (@ak_prasanna) March 1, 2018

It's just a pic of baby having breakfast what is so bold or objectionable about this — Akshay Gupta (@akshayKGT) February 28, 2018

I see a beautiful work of art. And the controversy proved the point. People do stare at breast feeding moms, no matter how much they cover up. A civilised society would give them some space and look away — Dinko (@dinkolaphi) February 28, 2018

I love this cover. — Priya (@0014Priya) February 28, 2018

The fact of her being a model and this not being her own kid makes this picture look vulgar and not like a breastfeeding mother... — Optimist (@opt_i_mistic) March 1, 2018

Can they publish the picture of women in burqa breastfeeding the baby ? — Arjun (@Arjuncapone) February 28, 2018

So these days nudity is called boldness? When be porn declared boldity? — Lazy-B (@lazybsingh) February 28, 2018

Hope u r following same for ur family to become bold. Grt work sir!! — Subhrajit Guha (@subhraguha1) February 28, 2018