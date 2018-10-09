Malyalam blockbuster Angamaly Diaries to be remade in Hindi

New Delhi: It's official now. The Abundantia Entertainment led by Vikram Malhotra has acquired the Hindi remake rights of hit Malayalam film 'Angamaly Diaries'.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, "IT’S OFFICIAL... #AngamalyDiaries to be remade in #Hindi... Abundantia Entertainment [led by Vikram Malhotra] acquires #Hindi remake rights of #Malayalam hit #AngamalyDiaries... Lijo Jose Pellissery, who directed the Malayalam version, will be creative consultant for Hindi remake."

'Angamaly Diaries' was a crime drama and was released in 2017. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, it featured 86 debutant actors, with Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, and Sinoj Varghese playing the main roles.

It received critical acclaim and emerged as a major commercial success upon the release.

It is to be noted that 'Angamaly Diaries' is Vijay Babu's first sole production after the spat with his business partner Sandra Thomas. It was produced under the banner of Friday Film House.

The story follows Vincent Pepe, played by Antony Varghese, who wants to be a powerful leader of a righteous gang that will rule the town of Angamaly, like his seniors. The film features an uncut 11-minute long take in the climax featuring around 1000 artists.