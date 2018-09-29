हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam's gangster-drama 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' is a winner at Australian Box Office

The film is about the power struggle between three siblings to take the place of their father, the most powerful gangster in town.

Mani Ratnam&#039;s gangster-drama &#039;Chekka Chivantha Vaanam&#039; is a winner at Australian Box Office
Pic courtesy: Movie poster

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film will be titled 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has been doing a superb performance in Australia. The film, which released this week, has been running housefull in theatres across Australia and positive word of mouth and reviews have turned it into a winner

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has made a collection of Rs 52 lakh at Australian ticket counter, which is an impressive number. 

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' stars Silambarasan, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Jyothika in lead roles. The film is about the power struggle between three siblings to take the place of their father, the most powerful gangster in town.

The bilingual, which is titled 'Nawab' in Telugu, also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Thyagarajan, Mansoor Ali Khan and Jaya Sudha. 

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has been supported financially by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The music is scored by none other by AR Rahman whereas Vairamuthu gave the lyrics. 

The project has incomparably been one of the most talked about films right from its establishment, especially after Mani's last film 'Kaatru Veliyidai' received severe criticism. It is to be noted that the last time director Mani Ratnam did a film with a star-studded ensemble cast was 14 years ago — 'Aaytha Ezhuthu'. 

