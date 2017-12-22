Marathi cinema is better than Hindi films: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who had supported Deva which was not given enough screens as it clashed with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, said Marathi cinema has been producing better content than Bollywood.

Marathi film Deva was reportedly not able to get the prime time and theatres, but after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote to the multiplex and theatre owners, around 295 screens were given to the film.

"This is a very special shoutout for @pramodfilmsnew, my Godfather in the industry... Don't forget to catch their film Deva - Ek Atrangi releasing on Dec 22 at a theatre near you," Akshay had tweeted after the controversy made headlines.

At an event yesterday, Akshay once again addressed the issue and said the matter has been solved now.

"Even I had heard that there was some problem (referring to screens to Deva) but things are solved now. It is getting screens. I did speak about it, I tweeted about it. I think the whole thing is solved and it is happening."

"I think in every theatre one or two screens are given to Deva. According to me, the kind of content that Marathi cinema has is much better than Hindi cinema. I have seen their films, I have also remade two Marathi films," he said.