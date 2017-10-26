Mersal movie controversy: Vijay thanks everyone who stood by him

New Delhi: Ilayathalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office and was much loved by the audience. Even the movie's trailer was trending before the release of the film.

The movie was soon surrounded by controversies as Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded removal of certain dialogues which took a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India. According to the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, the movie projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government projects like GST and Digital India in poor light.

A lot of people supported Vijay, and the much talented actor has now finally broken his silence over the issue. The Mersal actor issued an official statement in which he thanked everyone who supported him and his film.

Here's his official statement:

“My new film Mersal, which released on Deepavali, is running successfully in theatres drawing a lot of people’s appreciation. Along with the big success, the film has also received a few objection. My friends in the film industry, and national and regional political parties and their leaders, media friends, and my fans have given a great support for me and my Mersal team,”



“I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this,” .

Helmed by Atlee, Mersal stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician. Mersal also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal.

The movie hit the theaters on October 18, 2017.