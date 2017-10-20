Mersal: Vijay derails Rajinikanth’s Kabali – Check out Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office collection

Mumbai: Illayathalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal has created waves at the Box Office. The entertainer which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menon and Kajal Aggarwal released on October 18. According to the latest buzz is anything, the Vijay starrer has derailed megastar Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share this news.

He tweeted: “On #Diwali day (Oct 18th) #Mersal has beaten #Kabali 's record to emerge New All-Time No.1 Day 1 Opener in TN.. (sic).”

On #Diwali day (Oct 18th) #Mersal has beaten #Kabali 's record to emerge New All-Time No.1 Day 1 Opener in TN.. pic.twitter.com/eDwkReJLkQ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 20 October 2017

It means Mersal has become the top grossing film in Tamil Nadu by replacing Rajini’s Kabali in terms of Day 1 Box Office collection.

The film has minted over Rs 43 crore so far worldwide.

#Mersal Day 1 WW BO: All-India - ₹ 31.50 Cr Overseas: Rentrak - ₹ 5.50 Cr Non-Rentrak - ₹ 6.50 Cr Total - ₹ 43.50 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 20 October 2017

Vijay is seen essaying three roles in the film - a village head, a doctor, and a magician. It is believed that Vijay's portion as a magician will be astonishing.

Popular magician Gogo Requiem, who had trained Vijay with some magic tricks, had said in a Twitter interaction.

In response to a fan's question on how the magic segment has come out in the film, Gogo tweeted: "Can't tell too much. Believe me; the magic portion will astonish you."

SJ Suryah is the antagonist in the film, which has music by Oscar Award winning composer AR Rahman.

The film has made on a lavish budget of over Rs 120 crore. Directed by Atlee, Mersal is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is special because it happens to be Thenandal Studio Limited’s 100th project.

The teaser of the film had wowed viewers like crazy. The teaser garnered over 20 million views in 5 days thereby taking the internet by storm.

(With IANS inputs)