हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohanlal

Mohanlal accepts government invite to Kerala film awards

State Culture and Cinemas Minister A.K. Balan, on behalf of the Kerala government, officially extended the invite and that was accepted by the superstar.  

Mohanlal accepts government invite to Kerala film awards
Pic courtesy: @Mohanlal (Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a row as various sections of people, including from the film industry, writing to the Kerala government that Mohanlal should not be invited as the Chief Guest to the annual state film awards, an invite was extended to him Wednesday and he has accepted it.

State Culture and Cinemas Minister A.K. Balan, on behalf of the Kerala government, officially extended the invite and that was accepted by the superstar, said sources in the know of the things.

The awards will be given away on August 8 at a function here.

Balan and the state government got into high gear after half a dozen film centric organisations that matter in the Malayalam film industry expressed their ire that the superstar is being drawn into a needless controversy.

Mohanlal, who last month took over as President of film body Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), first came under fire from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for revoking the suspension of accused actor Dileep's membership of the grouping. Dileep is an accused in the 2017 kidnapping of an actress.

 

Tags:
MohanlalMohanlal FilmsKerala State Film AwardsMalayalam filmsMalayalam film industry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close