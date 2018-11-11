हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Riteish Deshmukh

Mother tongue has its own magic: Riteish Deshmukh

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh`s tough policeman avatar in the teaser of his new Marathi film "Mauli" is being loved.

Mother tongue has its own magic: Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh`s tough policeman avatar in the teaser of his new Marathi film "Mauli" is being loved.

He says while he would love to show this side of his performance in a Hindi film, there`s something else about doing it in his mother tongue.

The action-packed teaser of "Mauli" was unveiled by superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media earlier this week.

It received a positive response from a majority of the film fraternity, with director Ram Gopal Varma questioning Riteish as to "why you don`t show this kind of attitude in Hindi films and reserve it only for the Marathi Manoos?"

Riteish, who earlier featured in Marathi film "Lai Bhaari", responded: "Hahahaha RGV Sir, thank you for your unique, kind words. I wish I got a script like this in Hindi... But more than happy to play this character in Marathi. Mother tongue has its own magic."

Produced by Genelia D`Souza Deshmukh and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film, set to release on December 21, is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. 

It features Saiyami Kher along with Riteish.

