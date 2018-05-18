Move over Prabhas's 'Baahubali', Sunny Leone's warrior princess avatar in 'Veeramadevi' first look will stun you

New Delhi: If SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, larger-than-life fiction drama enticed you then Sunny Leone's warrior princess avatar in and as 'Veeramadevi' will please you enough. The actress has never been seen in such a powerful role-play before and that is something new for her fans.

'Veeramadevi' is a Tamil venture where Sunny will be packing a punch and doing some crazy action scenes. The film holds a majestic look and the Tamil period drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi respectively.

Check out the first look of the film which was shared by the producer Steeve Corner on Twitter. Also, Sunny Leone shared the posters on the micro-blogging site.

The film is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyanwith and actor Navdeep will reportedly be seen playing a pivotal part in the flick. Isn't the first look poster hinting at a grand period drama in the offing? Well, let's wait and watch for the trailer to unveil the drama.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 'Jism 2' which hit the screens in 2012 after she was seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Since then, she has starred in several Bollywood projects and hosted MTV Splitsville for a few seasons as well.

She feels majorly for animal welfare causes and has been part of activism campaigns including the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

She also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign with a rescued dog, encouraging pet owners to have their cats and dogs spayed and neutered.