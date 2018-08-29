हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Natsamrat

My movie is not a remake of Marathi Natsamrat; it is an adaptation: Director Jayant Gilatar

The movie releases on August 30, 2018.

New Delhi: With the release date just around the corner the director of the Gujarati ‘Natsamrat’ Jayant Gilatar claims that his movie is completely different from that of Mahesh Manjrekar original ‘Natsamrat’ that had actors like Nana Patekar, Megha Manjrekar and Vikram Gokhale.

“The movie that the viewers would see is completely different. My movie is not a remake it is an adaptation so there are many scenes and instances that were not a part of the Marathi movie", he said.

When asked what difference the viewers would get to see in the Gujarati adaptation he said, “In the Marathi version of the film we just got to see the him suffering but in my movie the viewers would get to see how Harindra Pathak (Siddharth Randeria) is taking his wife Mangala Pathak (Dipika Chikalia) on a vacation and also how Harindra also worked as a labourer.”

He also urges the audience to watch the movie and then come to a decision, “It is a family oriented movie and one should go along with their families to watch the movie and they would automatically realize the difference between both the films", he added.

The Gujarati adaptation of ‘Natsamrat’ has well known faces like Siddharth Randeria, Dipika Chikalia, Manoj Joshi, Tasneem Sheikh and is directed by Jayant Gilatar and the movie is a Jhamu Sughand presentation produced under the banner of Sughand films who have made movies like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and is co-produced by Ravindra Tendulkar. ‘Natsamrat’ will be their first venture into regional films.

