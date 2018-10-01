हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan starrer Savyasachi teaser out and it is intriguing - Watch

The film also stars Bollywood actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Bhumika Chawla.   

Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan starrer Savyasachi teaser out and it is intriguing - Watch

Mumbai: The teaser of Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan starrer Savyasachi is out, and it is intriguing. Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on vanishing twin syndrome.  

The film also stars Bollywood actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Bhumika Chawla. 

Chaitanya, son of Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, took to Twitter to share the link to the teaser of his upcoming film.

He tweeted: "A concept I’ve been really excited about .. Hope you guys like it ! Here it is .. (sic)."

Check out the teaser here:

Going by the teaser it looks likely that Chaitanya's character is influenced by the effects of vanishing twin syndrome while Madhavan will come across in a never-seen-before avatar. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see what the film has in store for us when it hits theatres.

The film based on this rare biological occurrence also stars Mukul Dev, Vennela Kishore, Dishita Sehgal, Rao Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and Bharath Reddy in supporting roles.

The film has music composed by MM Keeravani and it is jointly produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi and Mohan Cherukuri under Mythri Movie Makers banner. 

Naga Chaitanya, R Madhavan, Savyasachi, Savyasachi teaser, Telugu movies, Telugu movies 2018

