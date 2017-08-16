close
Naga Chaitanya's next film titled 'Savyasachi'

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:20
Naga Chaitanya&#039;s next film titled &#039;Savyasachi&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Chennai: Actor Naga Chaitanyas upcoming Telugu film, to be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has been titled "Savyasachi", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film's title was unveiled via an official poster which was tweeted by Chaitanya.

The project marks the reunion of Mondeti and Chaitanya, who had worked together in last year`s Telugu blockbuster "Premam".

Mondeti had told IANS that Chaitanya had expressed interest to work with him again while shooting for "Premam".

"He liked the way we were working. He told me we should work again," Mondeti said earlier this year.

Being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the project is slated to go on the floors later this year.

On the career front, Chaitanya currently awaits the release of Telugu actioner "Yuddham Sharanam".

