Nagarjuna Akkineni’s ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ teaser is out – WATCH
Mumbai: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter Saturday morning to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’.
Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, also known as Tirupati Balaji, ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ will see Nagrjuna as an ardent devotee of the mighty God.
The veteran actor tweeted:
అఖిలాండ జ్యోతి బ్రహ్మాండ నాయక‼️First teaser of #OmNamoVenkatesaya/ https://t.co/ZZyRja6qZ4.
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) 24 December 2016
Check out the teaser here:
Also featuring Anushka Shetty, Sourabh Raj Jain, Vimala Raman and Pragya Jaswal, the devotional film has been directed by K Raghavendra Rao.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Raftaar raps for Hollywood film 'Passengers' in Hindi
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Sonam is proud to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend