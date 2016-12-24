Nagarjuna Akkineni’s ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ teaser is out – WATCH

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter Saturday morning to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, also known as Tirupati Balaji, ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ will see Nagrjuna as an ardent devotee of the mighty God.

Also featuring Anushka Shetty, Sourabh Raj Jain, Vimala Raman and Pragya Jaswal, the devotional film has been directed by K Raghavendra Rao.