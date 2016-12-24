close
Nagarjuna Akkineni’s ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ teaser is out – WATCH

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 11:11
Mumbai: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter Saturday morning to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, also known as Tirupati Balaji, ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ will see Nagrjuna as an ardent devotee of the mighty God.

The veteran actor tweeted:

Check out the teaser here:

Also featuring Anushka Shetty, Sourabh Raj Jain, Vimala Raman and Pragya Jaswal, the devotional film has been directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 11:11

