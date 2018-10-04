Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR Biopic release date out

Mumbai: The release date of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR Biopic titled Kathanayakudu is out. The film directed by Krish co-stars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date of the much-awaited film.

He wrote:"#NTRBiopic finalises the release date: 9 Jan 2019... Nandamuri Balakrishna as the legendary #NTR in #NTRBiopic - #Kathanayakudu... Costars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth... Directed by Krish... Produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati. (sic)."

The film was launched during a grand event Ramakrishna Studios in March this year. Bollywood star Vidya Balan is all set to make her Telugu debut with this film.

Talking about the film during an event in August, Vidya said, "I am very excited for that. I have never delivered dialogues in other language apart from Hindi. Earlier, I did special appearances for one-two scenes in Malayalam film but in this film, I have a full-fledged role."

The much-awaited biopic on the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms, has music composed by M.M. Keeravani. So we can expect it to be a musical treat too.

(With IANS inputs)