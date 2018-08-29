हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gears up for debut Tamil film starring Rajinikanth

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter to welcome Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the world of Tamil cinema.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gears up for debut Tamil film starring Rajinikanth
Pic courtesy: @Nawazuddin_S

Mumbai: Bollywood's method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his Tamil movie debut with Rajinikanth starrer  Thalaivar 165. The powerhouse of talent has already started preparing for his role in the film.

He took to Twitter to write: "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar (sic)."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thalaivar165?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thalaivar165</a>.<br>Delighted to be working with the Superstar <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thalaivar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thalaivar</a> <a href="https://t.co/JXfVheBAvR">pic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR</a></p>&mdash; Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) <a href="https://twitter.com/Nawazuddin_S/status/1034343348734242816?ref_src=twsr...">28 August 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter to welcome him to the world of Tamil cinema.

He wrote: "Welcome to Tamil cinema sir... We too are delighted to work with you..  #Thalaivar165 (sic)."
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">தமிழ் சினிமா தங்களை அன்புடன் வரவேற்கிறது .  Welcome to Tamil cinema sir... We too are delighted to work with you..  <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thalaivar165?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thalaivar165</a> <a href="https://t.co/lVipVCAswD">https://t.co/lVipVCAswD</a></p>&mdash; karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) <a href="https://twitter.com/karthiksubbaraj/status/1034351802668408837?ref_src=t...">28 August 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The action drama will also star  Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Nawaz is one of the most versatile actors Indian cinema has ever produced. The exceptionally talented artiste has played memorable roles in films such as Manto, Mom, Raees, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man,     Badlapur, The Lunchbox, Talaash etc.

He has the National Film Awards (Special Jury Award) for films Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film The Lunchbox and the Zee Zine Award for films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Badlapur.

