Needed a second kick: Ram Gopal Varma on reuniting with Nagarjuna

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says it is time he got a "second kick" from actor Nagarjuna, with whom he has collaborated yet again for an action entertainer.

The Telugu film star Nagarjuna had worked in Varma's debut film Shiva in 1989.

"Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for Ram Gopal Varma's action film. We are back again," Nagarjuna tweeted on Tuesday.

Varma wrote: "It was Nagarjuna who kickstarted me with my debut film 'Shiva' and after all these years I really needed a second kick on my b*tt. Release Date and title to be announced soon."

The two have also worked in films like Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi.

Varma's last few films have not performed well at the box office. He has been in news for God, Sex and Truth, featuring American porn actress Mia Malkova.